Citrus & Herbal
Sour Lemon, Spicy
Creative Focus
Calming & Uplifting
Daytime
SATIVA
Consistency you can count on.
- Available as .5G single and 3G 6-Pack
- Only indoor flower, no stems or trim
- Ground and packed same-day for ultimate freshness
- 5 weekly strain drops
- Expertly cultivated and curated strains
- Consistently high quality & high THC
About this strain
The award-winning Melonade was created by crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.
