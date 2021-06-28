About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet Fruity Grape
Pungent, Grape & Spice
SENSATION
Lifted Euphoria
Sociable & Unfocused
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
About this strain
Modified Grapes is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO and Purple Punch. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Modified Grapes - If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Modified Grapes effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.