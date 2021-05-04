Loading…
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Motor Breath (0.5 G Hybrid Pre-Roll 6 pack)

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD

About this product

TASTE & SCENT

Diesel Gas & Citrus

Lemony Citrus & Fuel

SENSATION

Soothing Relaxation

Tingling Creativity

WHEN TO USE

Anytime

HYBRID

One Half-Eighth (1.75 Grams)

Motorbreath effects

Reported by real people like you
162 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
