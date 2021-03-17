CRU Cannabis
Orange Apricot (0.5G Pre-Roll)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Citrus & Earthy
Sweet & Spicy
SENSATION
Relaxed Happiness
Uplifting
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
Orange Apricot effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
20% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
