CRU Cannabis

Original Thin Mints .75ml 510 Cartridge

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Earthy Highlights
Hint of Orange

SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Uplifting

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

.75ML HYBRID 510 Cartidge

Thin Mint effects

Reported by real people like you
547 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
