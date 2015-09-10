CRU Cannabis
Original Thin Mints .75ml 510 Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Earthy Highlights
Hint of Orange
SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Uplifting
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
.75ML HYBRID 510 Cartidge
Thin Mint effects
Reported by real people like you
547 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
