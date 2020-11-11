About this product
Consistency is what is expected when you are known to be one of the leaders in the market, but of course CRU pre-rolls are the classic overachiever.
We grind only flower – no stems or trim – and same-day packing of over 100 exotic strains with a labeling system to find you the right high at the right time. That’s not just consistent, that’s consistently changing the cannabis game.
About this strain
Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.
