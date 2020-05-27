About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Berry, Fruity
Tropical, Sweeet
SENSATION
Creative, Relaxing
Calming, Sociable
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
Introducing CRU's brand new rechargeable sauce pens! The perfect balance of potency, smoothness, and REAL cannabis flavors made possible only with CRU's special blend of selectively extracted HTE (High Terpene Extract) and HCE (High Cannabinoid Extract). Every puff is packed with all natural cannabis derived terpenes and cannabinoids working together to create “The Entourage Effect” that provides the unique strain specific sensations we all love and enjoy.
About this strain
Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.
