About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Peach, Fruity
Sweet & Sour
SENSATION
Cerebral, Focus, Tingly
Happiness, Body High
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Our new and improved 1G Fatboy Pre-Rolls.
With this product you will find all the new features we have added to make your smoking more pleasurable. With the wider body and crutch that will increase airflow for bigger pulls. Burns slower and lasts longer. The real neat part is more flower and less paper. It’s only indoor flower, no stems or trim. This product is stored and produced in a climate-controlled environment. Expertly cultivated and curated strains. And the best thing about the new Fatboy 1G pre-roll is that every pre-roll is inspected by hand.
Peach, Fruity
Sweet & Sour
SENSATION
Cerebral, Focus, Tingly
Happiness, Body High
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Our new and improved 1G Fatboy Pre-Rolls.
With this product you will find all the new features we have added to make your smoking more pleasurable. With the wider body and crutch that will increase airflow for bigger pulls. Burns slower and lasts longer. The real neat part is more flower and less paper. It’s only indoor flower, no stems or trim. This product is stored and produced in a climate-controlled environment. Expertly cultivated and curated strains. And the best thing about the new Fatboy 1G pre-roll is that every pre-roll is inspected by hand.
About this strain
Peach Ozz, aka "Peach Oz," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Oz Kush and Peach Rings. This strain produces a full-body high accompanied by a cerebral head buzz. The effects of Peach Ozz will make you feel motivated, chatty, and ready to take on any task. This strain features a notable flavor profile with sweet and peachy flavors that will remind you of candy. The aroma is more earthy than sweet. Medical marijuana patients choose Peach Ozz to help relieve symptoms associated with conditions like chronic headaches, depression and fatigue. Growers say this strain flowers into dark green buds with purple and white trichomes. Peach Ozz was originally bred by Dying Breed. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Peach Ozz effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Creative
60% of people report feeling creative
Headache
20% of people report feeling headache
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
40% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.
State License(s)
C11-0000127-LIC