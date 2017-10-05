About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Pineapple & Sage
Earthy, Herbal
SENSATION
Creative & Energetic
Euphoric, Focused
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Our new and improved 1G Fatboy Pre-Rolls.
With this product you will find all the new features we have added to make your smoking more pleasurable. With the wider body and crutch that will increase airflow for bigger pulls. Burns slower and lasts longer. The real neat part is more flower and less paper. It’s only indoor flower, no stems or trim. This product is stored and produced in a climate-controlled environment. Expertly cultivated and curated strains. And the best thing about the new Fatboy 1G pre-roll is that every pre-roll is inspected by hand.
About this strain
Pineapple Sage by Love Genetics is a backcross of CBD Rich Blessing with a unique expression of recessive genetics. It boasts a strong THC-dominant cannabinoid profile despite being created from relatively balanced 2:1 THC/CBD strains. This unique expression of the CBD Rich Blessing yields a tropical and herbal terpene profile of citrus and sage with effects that are centered and sativa-forward. Pineapple Sage is motivating and optimistic without being overstimulating, making it a helpful companion for active cannabis consumers.
Pineapple Sage effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
90% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
90% of people report feeling happy
Creative
70% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
60% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Cramps
30% of people say it helps with cramps
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.