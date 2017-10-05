About this product
Pineapple & Sage
Citrus, Earthy
SENSATION
Creative & Energizing
Euphoric, Uplifting
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Our new and improved 1G Fatboy Pre-Rolls.
With this product you will find all the new features we have added to make your smoking more pleasurable. With the wider body and crutch that will increase airflow for bigger pulls. Burns slower and lasts longer. The real neat part is more flower and less paper. It’s only indoor flower, no stems or trim. This product is stored and produced in a climate-controlled environment. Expertly cultivated and curated strains. And the best thing about the new Fatboy 1G pre-roll is that every pre-roll is inspected by hand.
About this strain
Pineapple Sage by Love Genetics is a backcross of CBD Rich Blessing with a unique expression of recessive genetics. It boasts a strong THC-dominant cannabinoid profile despite being created from relatively balanced 2:1 THC/CBD strains. This unique expression of the CBD Rich Blessing yields a tropical and herbal terpene profile of citrus and sage with effects that are centered and sativa-forward. Pineapple Sage is motivating and optimistic without being overstimulating, making it a helpful companion for active cannabis consumers.
Pineapple Sage effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with