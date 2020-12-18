Loading…
Pink Rosé 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis
IndicaTHC 20%CBD
About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Sweet Strawberry & Spice
Floral & Nutty

SENSATION
Uplifting Head High
Body Relaxation

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

Pink Rozay

Pink Rozay is a potent indica marijuana strain bred by Cookies. Pink Rozay is inspired by the bright, floral flavors you often find when drinking a class of rose - but without the hangover. Smoking Pink Rozay will give you a heavy head high but your body will feel at ease. Because this strain is known to be high in THC, it is important to enjoy in small quantities. Pink Rozay nugs are frosty with muted shades of green and orange. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to chronic pain.

Pink Rozay effects

27 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
96% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
74% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.