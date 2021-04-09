About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Fruity, Gas & Pine
Earthy, Citrus
SENSATION
Happy, Relaxation
Cerebral Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Powdered Donuts is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jet Fuel Gelato with Orange Cookies. This strain produces cerebral effects that spread throughout your body. Powdered Donuts is a mild strain that leaves you feeling happy and totally relaxed - ideal for consumers with a low THC tolerance. This strain features a tangy citrus aroma with a sweet, fruity flavor. Medical marijuana patients choose Powdered Donuts to relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Growers say this strain flowers into lumpy buds that are bright green with chunky trichome coverage. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Powdered Donuts, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Powdered Donuts effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Focused
57% of people report feeling focused
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.