About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Fruity
Berries & Grapes
SENSATION
Uplifting Happiness
Upbeat Focus
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Purple Maui effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.