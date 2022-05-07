About this product
Citrus & Woody
Earthy, Sweet
SENSATION
Creative & Relaxing
Focused, Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Consistency you can count on.
- Available as .5G single and 3G 6-Pack
- Only indoor flower, no stems or trim
- Ground and packed same-day for ultimate freshness
- 5 weekly strain drops
- Expertly cultivated and curated strains
- Consistently high quality & high THC
About this strain
Purple Panda is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Purple Panda - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Purple Panda effects
