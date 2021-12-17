TASTE + SCENT

Citrus & Woody

Earthy, Sweet



SENSATION

Creative & Relaxing

Focused, Happiness



WHEN TO USE

Nighttime



INDICA

One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)



If you want a high that is second to none, you go with the best in the biz like a free throw from number 24. You know it’s got you.

Our artisans grow and rotate this premium indoor flower constantly testing for THC content. CRU has consistently some of the highest THC in California.

That is the kind of consistency you would expect out of CRU.

