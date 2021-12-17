About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Citrus & Woody
Earthy, Sweet
SENSATION
Creative & Relaxing
Focused, Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
If you want a high that is second to none, you go with the best in the biz like a free throw from number 24. You know it’s got you.
Our artisans grow and rotate this premium indoor flower constantly testing for THC content. CRU has consistently some of the highest THC in California.
That is the kind of consistency you would expect out of CRU.
About this strain
Purple Panda is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Purple Panda - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Purple Panda effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.