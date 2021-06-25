About this product
Sweet, Spicy & Berry
Fruity, Floral & Skunky
SENSATION
Creative Happy Haze
Relaxed Mind & Body
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Consistency is what is expected when you are known to be one of the leaders in the market, but of course CRU pre-rolls are the classic overachiever.
We grind only flower – no stems or trim – and same-day packing of over 100 exotic strains with a labeling system to find you the right high at the right time. That’s not just consistent, that’s consistently changing the cannabis game.
About this strain
Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Purple Unicorn is a cross of Chemdog and Blackberry Widow. A great new favorite purple cultivar, Purple Unicorn can be expected to produce stinky and sticky chem-flavored nugs.
