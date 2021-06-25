About this product
Fruity & Nutty
Earthy, Herbal
SENSATION
Calming Euphoria
Uplifting Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Made to be More.
Painstakingly harvested and treated with the kind of care given to only the best grapes in France, CRU is meant to punctuate anything in life worth celebrating.
The craftsmanship, the sweat, and innovations are the reasons why CRU is now one of the largest, most well-known, and trusted brands in cannabis. Driven to always be better, to be more.
If you want a high that is second to none, you go with the best.
- Strain specific
- 5 weekly strain drops
- Consistently high quality and very high THC
- Hand-trimmed
- Expertly cultivated and curated strains
- Intuitive labeling system with information on taste, scent, sensation, and when to use
- Color coded boxes for strain type identification
About this strain
Royal Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a double cross of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is hard to find, but worth the search if you really enjoy cookie strains. Royal Cookies produces long-lasting effects that tend to come on slowly. You can expect this strain to make you feel relaxed, blissful, and perhaps a bit tingly. Royal Cookies features a buttery, nutty flavor profile with undertones of vanilla. Medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, stress, and headaches. Royal Cookies is best enjoyed during late afternoon or evening hours as this strain is known to put consumers into a couch-lock. According to growers, this strain flowers into neon green buds with bright orange hairs and glittering trichomes. Royal Cookies was originally bred by Royal Queen Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
