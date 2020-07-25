About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Chocolate & Citrus
Skunky, Earthy Pine
SENSATION
Relaxing & Cerebral
Euphoric Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Chocolate & Citrus
Skunky, Earthy Pine
SENSATION
Relaxing & Cerebral
Euphoric Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
About this strain
Produced by Humboldt Seed Organization, Sapphire OG is a cross of a prized Florida OG cut and a Florida OG x Afghan. Growers and consumers alike can expect a quality OG strain with a rich terpene profile and big yields. Terpenes put out a piney, lemon, chocolate, and sometimes blueberry flavor and aroma with a calming high.
Sapphire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.