About this product
Fruity & Minty
Earthy, Pine
SENSATION
Euphoric & Happy
Cerebral, Energizing
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Our new and improved 1G Fatboy Pre-Rolls.
With this product you will find all the new features we have added to make your smoking more pleasurable. With the wider body and crutch that will increase airflow for bigger pulls. Burns slower and lasts longer. The real neat part is more flower and less paper. It’s only indoor flower, no stems or trim. This product is stored and produced in a climate-controlled environment. Expertly cultivated and curated strains. And the best thing about the new Fatboy 1G pre-roll is that every pre-roll is inspected by hand.
About this strain
Bred by Satellite, Satellite OG is an indica-dominant cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Satellite OG captures the heavy, long-lasting euphoria typical of OG heritage, but despite its strong indica influence, this strain delivers buzzing cerebral energy that keeps creativity sharp. A pungent skunky aroma bursts from the kief-caked buds, but the smell translates on the exhale to sweet candy and invigorating pine. Like a satellite ascending into the cosmos, Satellite OG weightlessly elevates the mood and the mind to a place where happiness meets total relaxation.
Satellite OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with