About this product
Slymer 0.5ml rechargeable disposable vape
TASTE + SCENT
Citrus & Spicy
Earthy, Herbal
SENSATION
Relaxing & Cerebral
Uplifting, Happy
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Introducing CRU's brand new rechargeable sauce pens! The perfect balance of potency, smoothness, and REAL cannabis flavors made possible only with CRU's special blend of selectively extracted HTE (High Terpene Extract) and HCE (High Cannabinoid Extract). Every puff is packed with all natural cannabis derived terpenes and cannabinoids working together to create “The Entourage Effect” that provides the unique strain specific sensations we all love and enjoy.
About this strain
Slymer, also known as "Slimer," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by TGA Genetics. This strain provides cerebral effects that are long lasting. Slymer is beloved for its sweet and citrusy terpene profile.
Slymer effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
66% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
66% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.