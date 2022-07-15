About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Berry, Grape
Diesel, Sour
SENSATION
Happy, Relaxing
Sleepy, Euphoric
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Introducing CRU's brand new rechargeable sauce pens! The perfect balance of potency, smoothness, and REAL cannabis flavors made possible only with CRU's special blend of selectively extracted HTE (High Terpene Extract) and HCE (High Cannabinoid Extract). Every puff is packed with all natural cannabis derived terpenes and cannabinoids working together to create “The Entourage Effect” that provides the unique strain specific sensations we all love and enjoy.