About this product
Sweet & Earthy
Hints of Diesel & Pine
SENSATION
Energizing Euphoria
Uplifting Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Our new and improved 1G Fatboy Pre-Rolls.
With this product you will find all the new features we have added to make your smoking more pleasurable. With the wider body and crutch that will increase airflow for bigger pulls. Burns slower and lasts longer. The real neat part is more flower and less paper. It’s only indoor flower, no stems or trim. This product is stored and produced in a climate-controlled environment. Expertly cultivated and curated strains. And the best thing about the new Fatboy 1G pre-roll is that every pre-roll is inspected by hand.
About this strain
Stardawg, also known as "Stardog," is a hybrid marijuana strain believed to be named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. Made from a cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg, Stardawg is beloved for its earthy pine flavors with sour undertones of diesel. The effects of Stardawg are uplifting and may help medical marijuana patients treating symptoms associated with stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors and produces moderate yields.
