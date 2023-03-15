About this product
About this strain
Sticky Icky effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
25% of people report feeling aroused
Inflammation
25% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!