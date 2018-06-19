About this product
Sweet Berry
Tropical Strawberry
SENSATION
Euphoric Happiness
Relaxing Sleepiness
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G HYBRID FLOWER
About this strain
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
