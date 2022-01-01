Strawberry Daiquiri is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with Jack the Ripper. This strain tastes like sweet strawberries with hints of chocolate. After one toke, you will be surrounded by the delicious, gassy aroma of strawberries. This strain delivers effects that are happy and euphoric. Strawberry Daiquiri buds are very dense and have intense shades of green and bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its ability to relieve symptoms related to chronic pain.