About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Strawberry & Mango
Fruity & Earthy Spice
SENSATION
Creative Focus
Uplifting Energy
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Strawberry & Mango
Fruity & Earthy Spice
SENSATION
Creative Focus
Uplifting Energy
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Strawberry Mango Haze is a beautiful synergy of effects that just happen to be dressed in sweet, fruity aromas. This strain achieves deep mental haziness and subtle degree of stimulation by combining Strawberry Cough and Mango Haze. The “Haze” effects are supplementary for folks looking for focus in a mundane task, and this beneficial tunnel vision mixed with the mid-range stimulation make Strawberry Mango Haze a quality all-day strain.
Strawberry Mango Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
21% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
15% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.