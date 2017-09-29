About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet and Earthy
Hints of Butter and Sugar
SENSATION
Relaxing, Euphoria
Uplifting Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G Indica Flower
3.5G Indica Flower
About this strain
Sugar Cookie is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a three-way cross of Crystal Gayle, Blue Hawaiian and Sensi Star. Sugar Cookie provides calming body effects and will eventually lull you into a deep sleep. This strain tastes like tropical fruit and sweet, sugary berries. Medical marijuana patients choose Sugar Cookie to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Sugar Cookie effects
Reported by real people like you
172 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.