TASTE + SCENT
Sweet Dough
Sour Hints of Gas
SENSATION
Calm Relaxation
Uplifted, Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Sundae Sunset is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sundae Sunset - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Sundae Sunset effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.