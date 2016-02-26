Loading…
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Sweet Jane 3.5G Sativa Flower

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Tropical Sweetness
Intensely Fruity

SENSATION
Euphoric Happiness
Energizing Creativity

WHEN TO USE
Daytime

3.5G SATIVA FLOWER

Sweet Jane effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
20% of people report feeling headache
Fatigue
60% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!