CRU Cannabis
Sweet Jane 3.5G Sativa Flower
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Tropical Sweetness
Intensely Fruity
SENSATION
Euphoric Happiness
Energizing Creativity
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
3.5G SATIVA FLOWER
Sweet Jane effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
20% of people report feeling headache
Fatigue
60% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!