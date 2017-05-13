Loading…
Tahoe Purps 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis
IndicaTHC 16%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Sour Citrus & Spice
Citrus, Floral & Pine

SENSATION
Carefree Relaxed
Uplifitng Sedation

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this strain

Picture of Tahoe Purps
Tahoe Purps

Tahoe Hydro is up to their award-winning tricks again with their strain, Tahoe Purps. Created by combining Tahoe Hydro OG and the wise elderly indica, Grandaddy Purple, Tahoe Purps is sedative, body-melting strain that insulates the consumer inside a relaxing, carefree aura. This indica-dominant strain creates tight nuggets speckled with purple and trichomes. But unlike its older, grapey parentage, Tahoe Purps retains a strong citrus aroma reminiscent of OG genetics. These limonene terpenes are juxtaposed against earthy, floral undertones that also speak to the strain’s strong OG background.      

Tahoe Purps effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand

Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis
CRU Cannabis
Shop products
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.