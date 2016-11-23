About this product
Citrus, Sour
Earthy, Lemon
SENSATION
Cerebral, Euphoric
Giggly, Sociable
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
About this strain
Tangelo (not to be confused with Tangelo Kush) is the sour citrus offspring of Tangerine Sunrise and Gorkle (The Fork x Rebel God Smoke). With obvious notes of tropical fruit and an unmistakable tangerine/orange juice aroma, Tangelo offers bright, pleasurable aromas and flavors worth sharing. This strain is especially useful for consumers seeking to nullify stress and fatigue while remaining fairly focused on the task at hand. Lovingly handcraft by Colorado Seed Inc., enjoy Tangelo’s physical and mental enhancement during the daytime to maximize its stimulation.
