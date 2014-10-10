Loading…
Viper (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis
SativaTHC 21%CBD
About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Spicy Cheese
Spice & Citrus

SENSATION
Cerebral Buzz
Uplifting Euphoria

WHEN TO USE
Daytime

SATIVA

About this strain

Picture of Viper
Viper

Viper is an invigorating sativa that was bred from an indigenous Burmese landrace and a native Mexican strain known as Blackseed. First cultivated by Reeferman Seeds, Viper inherits buzzing, cerebrally-targeted effects and a spicy, citrus aroma. In a show of its nearly pure sativa genetics, Viper grows tall and bears fluffy buds that finish their flowering cycle in about 10 weeks.

Viper effects

Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
21% of people say it helps with fatigue
About this brand

Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.