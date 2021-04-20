About this product
Cherry & Sweet Cream
Earthy & Fruity
SENSATION
Cerebral Euphoria
Tingly Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Consistency you can count on.
- Available as .5G single and 3G 6-Pack
- Only indoor flower, no stems or trim
- Ground and packed same-day for ultimate freshness
- 5 weekly strain drops
- Expertly cultivated and curated strains
- Consistently high quality & high THC
About this strain
Waffle Cone is a hyrbid marijuana strain made by crossing Jet Fuel Gelato with Dosilato. This tantalizing strain produces a moderate head high that eventually gives way to full-body relaxation. Waffle Cone is best enjoyed during the day and pairs well with creative or social activities. This strain features a flavor profile that is reminiscent of its name, with a creamy sugar flavor and sweet aroma. Waffle Cone buds are dense and lumpy with mint green foliage that appears gold in the sunlight. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain and stress. Waffle Cone is an enjoyable strain, but it may make you cough extra hard. Our advice is to take it low and slow with this heavy hitter. Waffle Cone was originally bred by Compound Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of Waffle Cone.
Waffle Cone effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with