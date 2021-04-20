Waffle Cone is a hyrbid marijuana strain made by crossing Jet Fuel Gelato with Dosilato. This tantalizing strain produces a moderate head high that eventually gives way to full-body relaxation. Waffle Cone is best enjoyed during the day and pairs well with creative or social activities. This strain features a flavor profile that is reminiscent of its name, with a creamy sugar flavor and sweet aroma. Waffle Cone buds are dense and lumpy with mint green foliage that appears gold in the sunlight. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain and stress. Waffle Cone is an enjoyable strain, but it may make you cough extra hard. Our advice is to take it low and slow with this heavy hitter. Waffle Cone was originally bred by Compound Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of Waffle Cone.