White Walker OG 0.5ml rechargeable disposable vape



TASTE + SCENT

Herbal and Sweet,

Hints of Pine and Sage



SENSATION

Euphoric Happiness,

Uplifting



WHEN TO USE

Nighttime



INDICA



Introducing CRU's brand new rechargeable 0.5ml disposable vape featuring a special ceramic design for ultimate flavor and performance consistency. Our porous ceramic heating technology effectively absorbs the oil while also providing superior heat conductivity and distribution. The latest upgrades also include a micro-USB port so you'll never run out of juice before the tank is empty. Experience the pure taste of CRU's oil in luxury, complete with a soft touch finish.