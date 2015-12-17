About this product
Citrus, Flowery
Earthy, Pungent
SENSATION
Calming, Cerebral
Uplifting Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Made to be More.
Painstakingly harvested and treated with the kind of care given to only the best grapes in France, CRU is meant to punctuate anything in life worth celebrating.
The craftsmanship, the sweat, and innovations are the reasons why CRU is now one of the largest, most well-known, and trusted brands in cannabis. Driven to always be better, to be more.
If you want a high that is second to none, you go with the best.
- Strain specific
- 5 weekly strain drops
- Consistently high quality and very high THC
- Hand-trimmed
- Expertly cultivated and curated strains
- Intuitive labeling system with information on taste, scent, sensation, and when to use
- Color coded boxes for strain type identification
About this strain
Yoda OG, also known as "Yoda," is an indica marijuana strain and a descendant of the legendary OG Kush. Yoda OG induces heavy relaxation of the mind and body. This strain boasts its OG genetics with chunky pale buds, a tangle of orange hairs, and a pungent citrus aroma. Yoda OG's sedating, euphoric effects make it a popular medicine for anxiety and insomnia, and it also provides an extra kick to the appetite. Seasoned consumers may be able to withstand its heaviness during the day, but Yoda OG is most popularly chosen for nighttime consumption.
Yoda OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with