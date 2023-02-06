From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this full gram Berry Gelato vape is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards combine high-quality, rippin’ oil with tasty custom flavors for good times only. Like a smooth downshift to close out the day’s adventure, this chill indica’s sweet berries & cream flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- Tasty Full Gram Vape

- Indica - Chill Out

- Sweet Berry & Cream Flavors

- High-Quality, Triple-Filtered Oil

- 510 Universal Cartridge with Ceramic Heating Element & Tips

