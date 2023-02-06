Cruisers Blueberry Cookies Infused Preroll 5-Packs are all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards supercharge each tasty half gram doob with rippin’ distillate oil and a kief coating for good times only. Like a smooth downshift to close out the day’s adventure, this chill indica’s rich dough and tart berry flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- Tasty Full Gram Preroll | 2.5g Total

- Infused with Rippin’ Distillate & Kief Coating

- Indica - Chill Out

- Rich Dough & Tart Berry Flavors

- Perfectly Blended for a Smooth Smoke

Show more