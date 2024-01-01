This Cruiser Control Variable Voltage battery is compatible with all 510 threaded vape cartridges and puts you in control with a custom turn-dial tip. With settings from Tasty (low-temp) to Rippin’ (high-temp), we’ve got you covered whether you wanna savor the flavor or step on the gas for a sky-high ride. Don’t let us tell you how to cruise, though - Cruiser Control batteries let you customize to your personal settings for good times only.
- Universal 510 threaded battery - Custom temperature control via turn-dial tip - Rippin (higher-temp): potent hit, optimal for Cruisers 1g Distillate Vapes - Tasty (lower-temp): flavorful hit, optimal for Cruisers 1g +Live Resin Vapes - Push button activation includes 2-click “Turbo Mode” feature for 15 second extended pull - Charging accessory included
We skip by the doldrums of the daily grind and invite our consumers to hit the high road with us, yer buds at Cruisers. The destination? That carefree place where the bowl is always full and responsibility is nowhere to be found.