This Cruiser Control Variable Voltage battery is compatible with all 510 threaded vape cartridges and puts you in control with a custom turn-dial tip. With settings from Tasty (low-temp) to Rippin’ (high-temp), we’ve got you covered whether you wanna savor the flavor or step on the gas for a sky-high ride. Don’t let us tell you how to cruise, though - Cruiser Control batteries let you customize to your personal settings for good times only.



- Universal 510 threaded battery

- Custom temperature control via turn-dial tip

- Rippin (higher-temp): potent hit, optimal for Cruisers 1g Distillate Vapes

- Tasty (lower-temp): flavorful hit, optimal for Cruisers 1g +Live Resin Vapes

- Push button activation includes 2-click “Turbo Mode” feature for 15 second extended pull

- Charging accessory included

