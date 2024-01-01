Dough Boi 3.5g Flower

by Cruisers
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
  • Photo of Dough Boi 3.5g Flower
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Dough Boi bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like an afternoon shift into the next gear, any ride along with this balanced hybrid’s nutty and doughy flavor will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.

- 3.5g 100% Whole Flower
- Hybrid - Ride Along
- Nutty & Doughy
- Resealable Pouch

About this strain

Dough Boi is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Dough Boi - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cruisers
Cruisers
Shop products
We skip by the doldrums of the daily grind and invite our consumers to hit the high road with us, yer buds at Cruisers. The destination? That carefree place where the bowl is always full and responsibility is nowhere to be found.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000819-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item