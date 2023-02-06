From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this full gram Golden Pineapple vape is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards perfectly blend tasty live resin with rippin’ distillate oil for good times only. Like an afternoon shift into the next gear, any ride along with this hybrid’s juicy pineapple flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- Full Gram Vape

- Sativa - Let’s Go!

- Juicy Pineapple & Diesel Flavors

- Tasty Live Resin + Rippin’ Distillate

- 510 Universal Cartridge with Ceramic Heating Element & Tips

