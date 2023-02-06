"From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this full gram Grandaddy Purple vape is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards combine high-quality, rippin’ oil with tasty custom flavors for good times only. Like a smooth downshift to close out the day’s adventure, this chill indica’s sweet grape flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- Tasty Full Gram Vape

- Indica - Chill Out

- Sweet Berry & Grape Flavors

- High-Quality, Triple-Filtered Oil

- 510 Universal Cartridge with Ceramic Heating Element & Tips"

