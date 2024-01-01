Lemon Cherry Gelato 14g Flower

by Cruisers
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Lemon Cherry Gelato bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like poppin’ the clutch to get yer adventure rollin’, this boosted sativa’s citrus and berry flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.

- 14g of 100% Whole Flower
- Sativa - Let’s Go!
- Citrus and Berry, Sour Candy
- Resealable Pouch

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a extremely popular hybrid weed strain with several alleged origins. It could just be Gelato bagseed, aka a between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. It can also be a type of Runtz, which is Gelato x Z. Now it is so popular, samples labeled 'LCG' surely include a broad range of Gelato, and Runtz varieties. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

We skip by the doldrums of the daily grind and invite our consumers to hit the high road with us, yer buds at Cruisers. The destination? That carefree place where the bowl is always full and responsibility is nowhere to be found.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000819-LIC
