Cruisers Maui Wowie 1g Infused Prerolls are all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards supercharge each tasty doob with rippin’ distillate oil and a kief coating for good times only. Like poppin’ the clutch to get yer adventure rollin’, this boosted sativa’s sweet and tropical flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.
- Tasty Full Gram Preroll - Infused with Rippin’ Distillate & Kief Coating - Sativa - Let’s Go! - Sweet & Tropical Flavors - Perfectly Blended for a Smooth Smoke
We skip by the doldrums of the daily grind and invite our consumers to hit the high road with us, yer buds at Cruisers. The destination? That carefree place where the bowl is always full and responsibility is nowhere to be found.