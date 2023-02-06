Cruisers Maui Wowie Infused Preroll 5-Packs are all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards supercharge each tasty half gram doob with rippin’ distillate oil and a kief coating for good times only. Like poppin’ the clutch to get yer adventure rollin’, this boosted sativa’s sweet and tropical flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- Five Tasty Half Gram Prerolls | 2.5g Total

- Infused with Rippin’ Distillate & Kief Coating

- Sativa - Let’s Go!

- Sweet & Tropical Flavors

- Perfectly Blended for a Smooth Smoke

Show more