Cruisers Mixed Berry Gummies are all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards supercharge each sugar-dusted treat with 5mg of THC from 100% hybrid full-spectrum oil for good times only. Like a smooth downshift to close out the day’s adventure, each chill gummy’s juicy berry flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- 100% Full-Spectrum Oil

- Indica - Chill Out

- Juicy Berries & Cream Flavors

- 5mg THC per Gummy | 20 Gummies per Pouch

- Store in a Cool, Dry Place



Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, RO Water, Gelatin, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Blue 1, Red 40, Red 3.



Nutritional Info: 20 Servings Per Container. Serving Size 1 Gummy (3.5g). Amount Per Serving - Calories: 15, Total Fat: 0g, Saturated Fat: 0g, Sodium: 0mg, Total Carbohydrate: 3g, Total Sugars: 2g, Includes 2g Added Sugars, Protein: 0g.

