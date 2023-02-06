From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this full gram Paris OG vape is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards perfectly blend tasty live resin with rippin’ distillate oil for good times only. Like a smooth downshift to close out the day’s adventure, this chill indica’s classic California OG flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- Full Gram Vape

- Indica - Chill Out

- Earthy Pine & Citrus Flavors

- Tasty Live Resin + Rippin’ Distillate

- 510 Universal Cartridge with Ceramic Heating Element & Tips

