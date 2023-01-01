"From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Rainbow Cookies bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like an afternoon shift into the next gear, any ride along with this balanced hybrid’s tart lemony flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- 3.5g of 100% Whole Flower

- Hybrid - Ride Along

- Tart and Lemony

- Resealable Pouch"

