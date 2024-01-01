Rebel Cookies 14g Flower

by Cruisers
Hybrid THC 9% CBD —
About this product

From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Rebel Cookies bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like a smooth downshift to close out the day’s adventure, this chill indica’s creamy doughy flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.

- 14g of 100% Whole Flower
- Indica - Chill Out
- Creamy and Doughy
- Resealable Pouch

About this strain

  • Rebel Cookies effects are mostly energizing.

    Rebel Cookies potency is lower THC than average.

Rebel Cookies is an indica-dominate weed strain from the breeder Rebel Grown, and is a cross of GSC and Double OG Sour x Starfighter. It is one of the highest-testing strains from Rebel Grown, and came out in 2015. It's won plenty of awards including 2nd place Personal in Emerald Cup 2019. Dan from Rebel Grown said he made Rebel Cookies after working with GSC and wanting to test himself as a breeder to replicate GSC in seed form, yet easier to grow with bigger yields. In 2023, Dan at Rebel Grown is working on his 7th generation of Rebel Cookies selections.

About this brand

Cruisers
We skip by the doldrums of the daily grind and invite our consumers to hit the high road with us, yer buds at Cruisers. The destination? That carefree place where the bowl is always full and responsibility is nowhere to be found.

  • CA, US: C11-0000819-LIC
