Rebel Cookies 14g Flower
by Cruisers
HybridTHC 9%CBD —
About this strain
Rebel Cookies is an indica-dominate weed strain from the breeder Rebel Grown, and is a cross of GSC and Double OG Sour x Starfighter. It is one of the highest-testing strains from Rebel Grown, and came out in 2015. It's won plenty of awards including 2nd place Personal in Emerald Cup 2019. Dan from Rebel Grown said he made Rebel Cookies after working with GSC and wanting to test himself as a breeder to replicate GSC in seed form, yet easier to grow with bigger yields. In 2023, Dan at Rebel Grown is working on his 7th generation of Rebel Cookies selections.
