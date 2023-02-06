From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Rebel Cookies bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like a smooth downshift to close out the day’s adventure, this chill indica’s creamy doughy flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- 28g of 100% Whole Flower

- Indica - Chill Out

- Creamy and Doughy

- Resealable Pouch

