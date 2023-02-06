From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this full gram SFV OG vape is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards combine high-quality, rippin’ oil with tasty custom flavors for good times only. Like an afternoon shift into the next gear, any ride along with this hybrid’s earthy pine and citrus flavor will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- Tasty Full Gram Vape

- Hybrid - Ride Along

- Earthy Pine & Citrus Flavors

- High-Quality, Triple-Filtered Oil

- 510 Universal Cartridge with Ceramic Heating Element & Tips

